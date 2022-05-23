What was given is over. At least, that’s what the stats tell us: of 146 times there has been a 3-0 playoff tie, 146 times the team that had that advantage has prevailed. Nobody, ever, has been able to turn around a tie of such dimensions, of such caliber, in the history of the NBA. And it doesn’t look like it will happen this year, with the Mavericks tired and a foot and a half out of the Finals after a historic season from the point of view of the franchise and the project. The Warriors know it all, they are not (far from it) the Suns, they have an innate ability to solve extreme situations and also to manage important advantagesdestroy the rival by exploiting their flaws and move forward, always move forwardchanging situations, making substitutions and with the fundamental pillar of the memories of victory in a series of illustrious minds, who accompany players as legendary as they are clairvoyant when it comes to doing what they do best: gain.

If all goes well, the Warriors can fix the series on the fast track (Tuesday-Wednesday night) or back to the Chase Center if the Mavericks’ honor allows them to prevail and stay alive for at least a few more hours, in a situation that will be similar to the one the Nuggets experienced in the first round, of course, against the Warriors. The Texans are tired, almost exhausted, they have arrived with 13 games played (out of a possible 14) to their first West finals since 2011 and they already have 16. They had it in the second game, when they managed to send 19 points, but they couldn’t hold the advantage. And they have had it, to a lesser extent, in a game in which the rebound, the exit from the break and the inexperiencein addition to the collapse of Reggie Bullock and the missing Maxi Klebber in the triple: 0 of 12 combined.

The Warriors started off flying, they didn’t give in to environmental pressure or the eternally standing bench of the Mavs (who received a new fine after the second round). Nor to the white shirt of Tim Hardaway Jr., who refused to wear another one due to the referee’s request before the duel but this time he did not confuse Steve Kerr’s players: 9-19 from the start, but the Mavs recovered thanks to a triple that Doncic hit at the buzzer (22-25 ). The Mavs threatened to leave in the second period (39-31), but without the conviction or faith of the series against the Suns. The legs are increasingly tired, the ability to escape against a team of such great importance due to history and names is complicated and the result adjusted to the break (47-48), was again favorable to the Warriors in the third period: 21-30 for a 68-78 that left things open, but for which the Mavs no longer had a reaction. In total, +31 for the Warriors in the third quarters of the three games, with leads of 10, 12 and 9 points respectively.