New year, new life, Manchester United fans must think, and no wonder, after a 2023 to forget, the red devils They are looking to make amends in this new year, and what better way to start than with a historic competition for English football such as the FA Cup. The team does not arrive in a good dynamic, with many defeats in the Premier League that make it out of European positions, and a feeling that the structure does not quite work. That is why he is moving in the market, in search of solutions that increase the level of the team, something that he has not been able to achieve in recent years, except with some exceptions such as Bruno Fernandes, a differential player but who in Sometimes it is not enough to achieve stability that makes the team compete at the highest level.
In front will be Wigan Athletic, a team that currently plays in the English third division. The English team is not anything to write home about either, located in the lower middle of the table in their league. That said, when the ball starts rolling anything can happen, and we can see a very good soccer game.
City: WiganEdit
Stadium: DW Stadium
Date: Monday, January 8
Schedule: 21:15 in Spain, 17:15 in Argentina, 14:15 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
DAZN 1
Star+, ESPN Argentina
Star+, ESPN Mexico
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham United
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
0-0
|
Premier League
|
Bayern Munich
|
0-1D
|
Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Barnsley
|
1-1
|
English 3rd league
|
Carlisle United
|
2-0V
|
English 3rd league
|
Derby County
|
0-1D
|
English 3rd league
|
Reading
|
2-0 D
|
English 3rd league
|
Port Vale
|
3-2D
|
English 3rd league
Manchester United: Malacia and Mason Mount with an injury to be confirmed, Lindelöf and Maguire with a groin injury, Varane and Hojlund both sick.
Wigan Athletic: Jason Kerr with a cruciate ligament injury.
Manchester United: Bayindir, Dalot, Evans, Bennett, Shaw, Mainoo, McTominay, Antony, Eriksen, Martial, Diallo.
Wigan Athletic: Tickle, Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon, Shaw, Adeeko, Godo, Mcmanaman, Jones, Magennis.
Wigan Athletic 1-3 Manchester United
#Wigan #Athletic #Manchester #United #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply