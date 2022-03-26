NASA plans to take the next astronauts to the Moon in 2025, through the Artemis program, but should begin testing the mission’s technical functionality in 2024. This preliminary mission will be manned, but not intended to be alunar.

During these years of preparation, there has been a race by the private space sector, to enrich the contracts of the tenders that NASA has launched in the supply of vehicles and technology. The United States space agency this week unveiled a second contest to ensure manned trips to the Moon, which will be company with SpaceX.

+ Company develops vehicle to transport cargo and people on the Moon

Another aspect that has been relevant concerns the communication between astronauts on the Moon and the teams on Earth, since their stay will be longer. In this field, there are startups looking for solutions to this and other technical issues. Aquarian Space has revealed its plans to introduce internet to the Moon within the next two years, thus anticipating manned missions.

It is worth remembering that NASA plans to use the Moon as a launch base for other space missions, so this is not a new isolated visit. Aquarian Space wants to maintain its communication service between the Earth and the Moon, presenting its solution. The startup recently revealed a US$650,000 financing fund that will be used to develop its connectivity solution. And the Moon appears to be just the first step in what he calls the first commercial communications network service in the Solar System, ensuring its expansion in line with plans for the arrival to Mars.

Aquarian Space’s Solnet service will begin with the planned launch of its first satellite in 2024. A second satellite will be sent in 2025 to cover the Moon’s south pole. The company says spacecraft manufacturers won’t need to change their technical designs to be compatible with its technology. The plan is currently being evaluated by NASA as part of the commercial lunar payload services program.

And this compatibility with any spacecraft from different companies seems to be the trump card of your system. One less worry for SpaceX, Blue Origin and other companies linked to NASA contests. Elon Musk’s company, through its Starlink constellation, also has solutions for spatial connectivity.

according to official website from Aquarian Space, its Solnet space network will allow you to send and receive large volumes of streaming data without interruptions 24/7. It guarantees a speed of 100 Mbps from the Moon, thus allowing to maintain a constant flow of data obtained from the satellite.

