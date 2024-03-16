In the digital age, the Internet It has become an essential service for most people. Whether you connect on your smartphone, use it for your laptop or even use it for your smart TV. However, it is common that from time to time we experience problems with connection to the WiFi network.

If you find yourself in this situation, it seems that there is internet but you cannot connect, it is impossible to update your social networks or nothing is simply loading on the screen, it is important to determine if the problem is with your modem or other device.

So let's see all the possibilities that can arise and that affect your internet connection, most of them can be solved with a few simple steps that you can do yourself, so don't be afraid to become a technology expert.

1. Check the router lights: The routers They have LED lights that indicate their status. If the internet light is off or red, it means there is no internet connection. This could indicate a problem with the router or your internet provider.

2. Connect a wired device: If the router's internet light is on, connect a device directly to the router using an Ethernet cable. If you can access cable internet, the problem is with the router's WiFi connection.

3. Restart the router: Sometimes a simple restart of the router can fix connection problems. To do this, disconnect the router from the power supply for a few seconds and then plug it back in.

4. Update the router firmware: Firmware is the software that controls the router. It is important to keep it updated to ensure proper functioning. You can check if updates are available in the router's web interface.

5. Change the location of the router: The location of the router can affect the quality of the WiFi signal. If your router is located in a location with a lot of interference, such as near microwave ovens or electronics, try moving it to a more central location.

6. Change the WiFi channel: Routers can use different channels to transmit the WiFi signal. If there are many routers in your area using the same channel, there may be interference. You can try changing the router channel in the web interface.

7. Change WiFi password: If your WiFi network is not protected with a password, anyone can access it. This can affect the speed and stability of the connection. Make sure you have a strong password and change it regularly.

8. Reduce the number of connected devices: If there are many devices connected to the router at the same time, it may affect the connection speed. Try unplugging devices you are not using.

9. Contact your internet provider: If you have tried all of the above solutions and you still do not have an internet connection, contact your internet provider to help you solve the problem.

10. Seek professional help: If you cannot solve the problem on your own, you can seek professional help from a network technician.

11. Replace the router: If your router is old or damaged, it may need to be replaced. You can buy a new router at an electronics store or from your internet provider.

Following these tipsyou will be able to identify if the internet connection problem is in the router and take the necessary measures to solve it.

What is the difference between modem and router?

A router, also known as router or router, is a device that allows you to connect networks with different prefixes in their IP address. In other words, it routes data traffic between different networks, such as your home network and the global Internet network.

Receive information from a device on your network and send it to another device on the correct network, whether in your home or anywhere in the world. Internet. A router and a modem are not the same. Although both are necessary devices to have internet at home, they have different functions.

The modem is responsible for modulating and demodulating the signal between the Internet data network and your home data network. In other words, it translates your internet signal Internet provider so your router can understand it. It connects to your provider's network via coaxial cable, fiber optics or DSL. It is usually a small device with one or two LED lights.

While the router distributes the internet connection from the modem to the devices in your home, either by cable or wirelessly (WiFi). It also manages data traffic on your network and allows you to create a secure network. It connects to the modem via Ethernet cable. It is usually a larger device than the modem, with several antennas for the WiFi signal and Ethernet ports to connect wired devices.