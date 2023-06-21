Despite the fact that a few years ago only a few people had access to the Internet, today it is enough to stop anywhere in a neighborhood, turn on the option of WiFi networks smartphone and see how different wireless networks start to appear.

Taking the above into account, and due to the proliferation of WiFi connections in homes, offices and public spaces, it is essential to know how we can avoid a wireless network hack.

Although it is true that the WiFi connection It is extremely useful, it is also true that the wireless network still suffers from some problems, such as low data transfer and, in the worst case, the possibility of being hacked.

Regarding the latter, it is important that people who have a WiFi router in their homes, above all, are fully aware of the possible security risks that are linked to the use of the wireless network.

In this sense, we must not forget that maintaining a secure WiFi network is essential for protect privacy and thus prevent possible security problems that put sensitive data at risk.

Now, keeping all of the above in mind, we will immediately tell you how you can avoid, according to “Computer Today”being a victim of a WiFi network hack:

Change the default password

The first step to prevent your WiFi router from being hacked is to change the password that it has when the company from which you contracted the service gives it to you. This is because many of these devices come with passwords that are easy to guess.

Use strong encryption

The best thing to avoid any vulnerability to the WiFi network is to choose strong encryption, such as WPA2 or WPA3instead of WEP, since it is much more vulnerable than the two mentioned above.

update the router

Likewise, it is essential to protect the WiFi network the update router firmwaretaking into account that the manufacturers of these devices frequently enable firmware updates in order to solve known vulnerabilities.

Hide your network name

For its part, it is also recommended that, so that the WiFi network is not violated, hide the name of your WiFi networksince in this way it will be more difficult for cybercriminals to locate it.

Filter MAC addresses

Meanwhile, it is also recommended enable MAC address filtering on the WiFi routerin order to allow access to devices whose MAC addresses are on the predefined whitelist, which in turn will make it more difficult for strangers to connect to the network.

Use a VPN

Because virtual private network (VPN) encrypts internet traffic and routes it through secure serversit is more difficult for cybercriminals to intercept data on a WiFi network.

Monitor connected devices

Lastly, to prevent intruders from hacking your WiFi network, it is essential to check from time to time which devices are connected to your router, in addition to making sure that the devices are updated and protected with secure passwords.