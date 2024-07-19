The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has set conditions for eligible citizens to benefit from the land exchange service, the most important of which is obtaining written approval from the wife, even if her name is not mentioned in the title deed.

She warned against any evidence that one or both parties to the exchange had received a material benefit, stressing that this service aims primarily to meet the housing needs of citizens, which contributes to achieving family cohesion and strengthening the bonds of social cohesion within the Emirati family.

In detail, the Authority announced opening the door to receive applications from citizens wishing to exchange residential lands previously granted to them for another land with other citizens, or from the residential lands available to the Authority, within the framework of keenness to meet the desires of citizens to achieve family closeness and social cohesion.

The Director of the Policy Development and Research Department at the Authority, Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, stated in an advisory video broadcast by the Authority on its official social media accounts that the Authority has set main conditions or controls for eligible citizens to benefit from the land exchange service, including that the land to be exchanged must be residential and undivided, that it must be free of construction works, that there must be no obstacles to construction, that there must be no legal or regulatory obstacles or rights of others in it, that written approval must be obtained from the wife, that the lands to be exchanged must be located in the same geographical area, and that none of the applicants must have previously exchanged their land with another citizen, while the exchange request is accepted if the applicant has previously exchanged residential land for government land.

The Authority affirmed its keenness to develop the land exchange service to become one of the digital services that qualify citizens to complete the exchange process in a fully digital manner, while providing the opportunity to view the lands offered for exchange, adding that the launch of the residential land exchange service comes within the framework of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to develop its portfolio of housing services and programs. It stated that this service aims primarily to meet the housing needs of citizens, which contributes to achieving family cohesion and strengthening the bonds of social cohesion among the Emirati family, in line with the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, which aim to provide multiple housing options within integrated communities that achieve social welfare for citizens, explaining that citizens eligible to obtain this service can submit a request to exchange residential land through the “Abu Dhabi Housing” application, then the two parties wishing to exchange visit the “Abu Dhabi Housing Center” together to complete the application.

She stated that if the replacement request is approved, the procedures will be completed and the prescribed fees, if any, will be paid in accordance with the legislation in force at the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center, as the prescribed fees from the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi are applied to the land replacement service between citizens, warning that if it is proven that one or both parties to the replacement have received a material benefit or any form of compensation, the replacement approval will be cancelled, without prejudice to criminal, civil or administrative liability.

Cancel the “construction loan”

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority confirmed that if a citizen wishing to replace residential land has previously submitted a request to obtain a building loan on the same land to be replaced, he must cancel the loan request before submitting the replacement request.

She explained that the citizen must also use the residential land grant replaced by the owner and his family only for the purpose of housing, and the grant holder is prohibited from renting it to others, investing in it, or disposing of it by transferring ownership or arranging any real right over it or mortgaging it except for the purpose of construction loans, as the nature of the replaced land remains the same, and it cannot be converted from a grant land to a traded land.