Madrid

In Spain, a prisoner cut off his private part after his wife refused to meet him. In a hurry, the prisoner was admitted to the hospital for treatment. According to jail officials, the condition of the prisoner remains critical due to the large amount of blood leaking from the body. Local media report described the prisoner as a mental patient.

The prisoner was angry because his wife was not alone

Reportedly, the incident occurred the day before Christmas in a prison located in Puerto de Santa Maria near Cadiz in southwestern Spain. Jail staff said that he was repeatedly asking for the prisoner’s visit to the prisoner’s wife. He angrily cut off his private part when his wife turned down the prisoner’s demand.

Sharpened weapon

It is being told that the prisoner made a knife by connecting a piece of plastic with a small piece of sharpened metal to carry out the incident. After this, after all the guards left, he carried out this terrible incident. By the time the jail staff caught sight of him, a large amount of blood had spilled from his body. The prisoner was immediately brought to the prison hospital, from where he was referred to the larger hospital in the city.

What happens to a wedding

In Conjugal Visits, prisoners are allowed to meet with their wives for a few hours alone. Due to which the wives of the inmates also become pregnant many times under the eyes of the jail authorities. This facility is often provided only to prisoners of poor conduct. In many countries of Europe, prisoners are allowed to have marital visits. For which reason prisoners become fathers while in jail.