The Delhi High Court has given the Delhi Police Crime Branch the responsibility to locate a person missing for one and a half years. The court upheld the action of the Delhi Police, who had not registered a case so far.

The High Court is hearing the petition of a woman named Sir Zaman. She filed a habeas corpus petition demanding that her husband Margub Ahmed be produced before the court. According to the petitioner, her husband has been missing since April 12 last year. Both lived in the Jahangirpuri area. Her husband, Mohammed, went to meet Harun and has since been missing. Describing Harun as her cousin, the woman said that he used to forcibly raise money by intimidating her husband. According to the woman, Harun phoned her to ask that she forget her husband.

The High Court considered the status report of the police, which was filed in response to the petition. Accordingly, a complaint was also given in the case in Greater Noida, where the woman’s husband worked and hence the complaint was closed in Delhi. The Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajneesh Bhatnagar said, “It is wrong to close the case even when the petitioner and her husband lived in Delhi and according to the petitioner, her husband went missing from Delhi.”

The court said that according to a 2019 order, an FIR should have been lodged in it much earlier. He directed the Crime Branch police station to register an FIR in the case. The court transferred the investigation to the Anti-Trafficking Unit of the Crime Branch and directed the concerned DCP to file a report on the status of further investigation under his supervision. The next hearing will be on 3 November.