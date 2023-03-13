Home page World

In a marriage, a lot of housework comes together. An ex-wife had her husband’s back for years – unpaid. She is now fighting in court for compensation.

Munich/Veléz-Málaga – An unusual court ruling in Spain is causing a stir: an ex-husband has to pay his ex-wife money for years of unpaid housework during the marriage – more than 200,000 euros in compensation. 48-year-old Ivana Moral has been married for 25 years. She always took care of the household and the children on her own and also worked unpaid as a cleaner in her husband’s fitness club.

Spain: Ex-husband has to pay his ex-wife more than 200,000 euros for housework

She toiled at least ten hours a day. But she received neither financial nor moral recognition for this. According to the lawsuit, recognition of such compensation was sought because Morale was “deprived of any possible career due to her exclusive devotion to home and family,” quoted as saying euronews from the verdict. In contrast, the man “accumulated and exponentially increased his fortune over the years of marriage.” The verdict should be exemplary “for all those women who are in the shadow of men who are advancing their careers,” says lawyer Marta Fuentes.

The compensation for the 48-year-old is made up of the minimum wage in Spain for each year of marriage, reports Spiegel.de. At the same time, the woman receives a monthly pension of 500 euros and 1,000 euros for the two daughters of the ex-husband.

A Spaniard took over the entire household and child-rearing during her marriage, while her husband pursued a career (symbolic image) © Annette Riedl/ dpa

Even in marriage, the wife had to beg for money

As several Spanish media reports, the ex-husband was able to achieve a fortune of around five million euros with the gym. While he got richer, his ex-wife lacked the money. In the meantime, she even had difficulties paying for the necessary school supplies for her daughters.

“The reason I decided to speak to the media is because I wanted women to know that we are entitled to do housework in a separation of property arrangement,” Moral told the newspaper nius. “Now it’s not about the money, it’s about the appreciation I’ve gotten for everything I’ve devotedly done over the last 25 years,” she continued. According to reports, her ex-husband wants to take action against the court order.

Not only in Spain, but also in many other countries, women are far from having equal rights. In Germany, as far as equality is concerned, some things have changed for the better, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. According to a survey, a majority of women do not even see equality. However, the Spanish court ruling could encourage many to stand up for their rights. (Vivian Werg)