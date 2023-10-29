Home page World

The first date should be special – and it was for this man. Albeit in a negative sense. Because he was allowed to pay for 53 fried pickles.

USA – As we all know, the way to your heart is through your stomach. This is especially true when deciding on the location for the first date with a potential future partner. Some people invite you to a posh restaurant, while others prefer to enjoy the unique charm of the fast food outlet around the corner. It’s just stupid when the date breaks off after a short time, as in this particular case, and the man ends up stuck with the bill – for 53 fried pickles. But first things first.

Woman orders 53 fried pickles at once – on first date

The protagonist of this rather unfortunate first date is Zakir. In a longer TikTok video, the man reports on his dating experience, which is definitely something special. He and Sydney, as he calls the woman he was supposed to meet, had arranged to meet up for dinner via a corresponding platform. Of course, it cannot be said with certainty whether the following actually happened.

This isn’t how a first date should go: Zakir was left cold by a woman he calls Sydney. He was allowed to pay her bill – for 53 fried pickles. © zockr/TikTok/Screenshot

In the restaurant, Zakir, as well as the waiter, were amazed when Sydney placed her order. She ordered “fried pickles” on a large scale. The restaurant would actually only serve six pickles, one serving, per person. Why Sydney wanted 53 fried pickles in one go? Maybe to annoy Zakir. There are also things currently circulating on TikTok Videos about the so-called “hot chip challenge” – a trend that is harmful to health.

Young man experiences a horror date: his wife leaves him alone with the bill for 53 fried pickles

Since Sydney saw herself in the right and was probably acting according to the saying “The customer is king,” she should also receive her order. 53 fried pickles, not necessarily the most romantic meal when thinking about a first date. The young woman herself noticed that the chemistry between her and Zakir wasn’t right straight away.

As Zakir says in his TikTok video, he only went to the toilet briefly. When he returned to the table, Sydney had already disappeared – along with her order of 53 fried pickles. Zakir, on the other hand, was left behind, in two senses. On the one hand, his wish for a permanent partner should not be fulfilled. And on the other hand, he was allowed to take over the entire bill.

“Worst date in a long time”: Man opens up about dating flop in emotional TikTok video

Partly amusing, definitely emotionally upset, the young man reflects on the dating flop in his TikTok video. Zakir says, among other things, that in the end he was able to pay a bill of 140 US dollars (around 130 euros). As if that, combined with Sydney’s prompt disappearance, wasn’t nasty enough, Zakir experienced a bust right at the start of the date.

According to Zakir’s statement, Sydney only looked a maximum of “ten percent” like she did on her dating profile. So another failure. Zakir makes this clear in his video. He speaks of a “waste of time” and the “worst date in a long time”. And Sydney? She probably still eats her fried pickles today. Another man also had a date that ended “horribly. (han)

