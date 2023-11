The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kirilo Budanov | Photo: EFE/ Marcel Gascón

Marianna Budanova, wife of the head of the Military Intelligence Service of Ukraine (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov, is receiving treatment after being poisoned with heavy metals, a source with knowledge of the case revealed this Tuesday (28), to the news agency Ukrainian state news Ukrinform.

The country’s military intelligence did not deny the information, stating that it “will comment on the case soon”, as the GUR press service told Ukrinform. Another Ukrainian news portal, Babelsaid Kiev had opened an investigation into what he described as an “attempted murder”.

The substances detected in the woman’s body “are not used under any circumstances in everyday life or for military purposes” and “their presence would indicate an attempt to deliberately poison a specific person,” the source added to the newspaper.

The news outlet also said that “other GUR employees were being treated for suspected poisoning.”

The main hypothesis investigated in the case is that Marianna Budanova, who is an advisor to the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, consumed the toxic substances through food. There are still no Russian connections to what happened.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of GUR, leads one of Kiev’s most important military intelligence units, responsible for organizing several sabotage attacks against Moscow.