The plenary of the Legislative Assembly of Roraima chose this Monday (22.May.2023) Simone Denarium for the position of new counselor of the TEC (State Audit Court). With 17 votes, the person elected for the lifetime function is a woman of Antonio Denarium (PP), governor of the state. In the position, Simone will be responsible for overseeing the use of public money made by her husband and other members of the government of Roraima.

“We need to have female representation in a decision-making place. I am sure that, with my ability and the curriculum that I presented, all of this was taken into account by everyone”he said in an interview with the assembly portal.

Simone was born in Brasília (DF) and is 49 years old. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from UFRR (Federal University of Roraima) and a postgraduate degree in Public Auditing from Faculdade Atual da Amazônia.

She is an effective accountant for the company Boa Vista Energia. She was once head of the Civil House’s Internal Control and president of the Permanent Tender Commission in the extinct Fesur.

Simone Denarium is the 6th wife of a member of the government to assume a position in the Court of Auditors; see who the others are:

Aline Peixoto – Wife of the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (EN) – Court of Auditors of the Municipalities of Bahia

Daniela Barbalho – Wife of the Governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB) – Court of Auditors of Pará

Renata Calheiros – Wife of the Minister of Transport, Renan Filho (MDB) – Court of Auditors of Alagoas

Rejane Dias – Wife of the Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias (EN) – Court of Auditors of Piauí

Marília Góes – Wife of the Minister of National Integration, Waldez Goes (PDT) – Court of Auditors of Amapá

This Monday (22.May), the TJPA (Court of Justice of Pará) decided to annul the appointment of Daniela Barbalho to the TCE of Pará. She is the wife of the governor of this state, Helder Barbalho (MDB), and was appointed in March of this year. The Justice understood that there was a violation of administrative principles and nepotism in the case. Daniela can still appeal the decision. The nomination of Marília Góes was also annulled by the Justice in March.