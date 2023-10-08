She spoke about dating men on her personal page on the social network Instagram, banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia) wife of the CEO of Black Star Inc. Pavla Kuryanova, fashion model and singer Hannah. She admitted that men have not tried to get to know her for a long time.

“No one has met me for a very, very long time. Firstly, many people recognize me and know that I am married. Secondly, on vacation I am always with my husband only. And on tour – I’m on tour. Therefore, I don’t have places where someone can meet me in principle,” said the artist.

Previously, Hannah showed off her figure six months after her second birth.