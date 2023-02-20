After earlier on Sunday American media reported that Richard Gere is doing well, his wife has now also confirmed that the 73-year-old actor is on the mend. “The worst is already over,” wrote Alejandra Gere on Instagram after her husband was hospitalized.

Gere fell ill while on vacation in Mexico. He celebrated Alejandra’s birthday in Mexico with his family. The actor was hospitalized when it turned out that he had contracted pneumonia. It is unclear exactly how long he was in the hospital.

In her Instagram post on Sunday, Alejandra thanked her husband’s fans for the many well wishes. Richard has been married to Alejandra since 2018. The couple has two sons together. They each have a son from a previous marriage.