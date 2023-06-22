While the world anxiously awaits the rescue of the five occupants of the missing submarine Titan, the romantic and at the same time sad story of Isidor and Ida Straus emerges. They died in 1912 when the Titanic sank and appear to be the ancestors of the wife of submarine driver Stockton Rush.

Stockton Rush owns submarine company OceanGate. His wife Wendy is communications director there and has already taken the submarine Titan to the Titanic shipwreck three times before, according to information on her LinkedIn page. Sunday’s mission was also en route to the iconic ship. But contact was broken after more than an hour, since then the lives of Stockton and the four other occupants have been feared. If they are not found before Thursday afternoon, there is a good chance that the oxygen in the cabin has run out.

Isidor and Ida Straus

At almost the same place in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Canada, on a cold April night in 1912, a total of 1522 people on board the Titanic died. Among them also the elderly couple Isidor and Ida Straus, who are the great-great-great-grandparents of Wendy Rush, it now appears.

They were two of the richest people on board the Titanic, which sank after hitting an iceberg en route from Britain to New York. Survivors of the shipwreck later told the couple’s sad and romantic story. Isidor Straus – co-founder of the major American department store Macy’s – refused a place in a lifeboat because women and children were still waiting to be rescued, writes the New York Times. Ida then refused to leave her husband alone. “No, I don’t want to be separated from my husband. We lived together, and we die together,” she said, according to a survivor. See also Losing weight through intermittent fasting? New study with a clear verdict

Given his advanced age, Isidor was also assigned a place in the lifeboat, but he declined. “I don’t want to be discriminated against in my favor, because others don’t get it either.” They resolutely took a seat on the A deck, eyewitness Archibald Gracie later stated. They then helped another maid into a sloop and were last seen standing arm in arm on the upper deck as the ship sank.

Scene in the movie

This image inspired the makers of the film Titanic from 1997 for a short but moving scene. As the water pours into the passenger cabins, an elderly couple on a bed grip each other a little tighter. They know they will not survive the disaster. Isidor and Ida Straus both perished. His body was removed from the water after more than two weeks, along with 204 others. Nothing was ever found of her.



Although Wendy Rush only knows her distant ancestors from the stories, she is probably going through the same thing thousands of relatives did back then. The chances of her husband and the four other occupants of the sub being found alive are getting smaller by the minute. Wendy herself has not yet responded to her husband’s missing.

The family of father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood said on Wednesday Sky News very touched by the worldwide support. They are fully engaged in the rescue effort, and hope that people will respect their privacy. Other relatives of missing occupants have so far not spoken publicly about the incident.

Risks versus benefits

Missing mate Stockton Rush has spoken out in the past about the dangers of his submarine missions. He was not afraid of underwater. But he was concerned about things that could get the submarine caught, like fishing nets. “If you see something hanging, don’t sail under it. If there’s a net, stay away.” See also Adele about canceled Las Vegas shows: 'I was ashamed for months'

But he put the risks into perspective. “If you just want safety, don’t get out of bed,” he said. “Don’t get in your car. Do nothing at all. At some point you are going to take risks. And you have to weigh those risks against the benefits.”

