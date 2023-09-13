Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera, is released today after serving two years in prison. This is what the British newspaper The Guardian writes. Coronel was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021 for her role in the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the oldest and most powerful criminal organizations in the world.

