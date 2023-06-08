Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval is at the center of the controversy. The young soccer player, who has just been expelled from Junior de Barranquilla, became a trend on social networks this Wednesday after an intimate video of him was leaked with another woman who is not his wife.

Although the recording date of the video is unknown, in which it appears Sandoval sharing privacy with a young woman of whom Internet users have said that she would be a cheerleader for the junior, the controversy has not been long in coming.

And in the midst of comments from fans of Junior de Barranquilla, he highlighted Camila’s reaction, Sandoval’s wife, just a little while after the recording was leaked.

The reaction of the wife of “Chino” Sandoval to the leaked intimate video: “Soon you will see the sun shine”

After he took flight clip On different platforms, Camila, Sandoval’s wife, surprised with a video of her on social networks.

In the recording, the young wife appears in a bathing suit and with the song “Si la ves”, interpreted in its most popular version by the Venezuelan Franco de Vita and the duet -now disintegrated- of Sin Bandera, in the background.



“Tell him that I am very well, that I have never been better”is heard in the video.

Then the young woman, who has a son with Sandoval, shared a written message:

“Everything in this life has a purpose, one day everything will be clear. Everything will make sense. You will be able to say ‘so, this was the reason why God allowed this in my life!’ Trust, soon you will see the sun shine as beautiful as your face“.

The controversial departure of Sandoval from Junior de Barranquilla

The decision to terminate Sandoval’s contract was made after a meeting held at the club’s offices at the beginning of May, with the presence of the players. The ‘Chino’ left the place accompanied by a security person from the club, without giving statements to the media.



Sandoval was one of the most promising players in Junior and was even part of the Colombian National Team in the 2019 U-20 World Cup, in which the team reached the quarterfinals. He was also on the team that participated, unsuccessfully, in the 2020 Pre-Olympic.

His disciplinary problems caused Junior to give him up to try to save his career. In the second semester of 2021 he was loaned to Fortaleza, from B, where he continued. He then went to Águilas Doradas, where he only played seven games in the first half of last year, and from there he returned to the subsidiary, Barranquilla.

