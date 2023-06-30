The Barcelona striker’s partner is considering accepting a surprising offer…

Robert Lewandowski’s wife Anna Lewandowska is known to be a busy and energetic woman. And she with a brilliant sports career. After being an elite karateka and climber and having won around 40 medals in her career, she has for some time been reconciling family life with a successful business empire that she manages personally, with the help of her assistants her. And, of course, her husband’s.

As she herself recently stated in the “WojewódzkiKędzierski” podcast, from Poland he received a proposal to debut in mixed martial arts (mixed martial arts).

The Barcelona striker’s wife has admitted to having a recent conversation with Slawomir Peszko, owner of Poland’s leading MMA company, KSW, although she says she wants to discuss it with Robert before making a final decision.

“I had coffee with Slawomir Peszko, the owner of KSW, and he asked me to try something new. He explained that it was a two-year project. I told him I wanted to talk to my husband about it first,” he recounts on the podcast. See also Tour de France 2022: rivals? Another fair play image, video

This is nothing new to her, as it has been an option she has considered in the past. “I once told Robert that if I weren’t his wife, I probably would have attended an event like this,” confides Anna.

Whether or not she decides to participate in such a risky and physically demanding sport, it is clear that Lady Lewandowski is very happy in Barcelona at the moment. Especially from a food point of view. “I love Barcelona. In addition, there are many options for eating well, many healthy restaurants. It’s very important to eat smart and learn what works best for your stomach.”

“Then you can always make exceptions. Living by the sea, it’s a luxury to be able to eat fresh fish and seafood,” observes the entrepreneur. She is a self-made woman and is ready to continue her entrepreneurial and sporting experiences for years to come.

#Wife #Lewandowski #degrees #entrepreneur #martial #arts