Last week, the games industry paid tribute to Just Add Water founder Stewart Gilray, who died of Covid aged just 51.

Now, his widow Bec Gilray has urged anyone who is yet to be vaccinated to come forward and get their jab.

In an interview with the Daily record, Bec said Stewart had resisted getting vaccinated himself as he had a life-long phobia of needles, and had always avoided going to see doctors in case he needed a blood test.

Image credit: Bec Gilray / Daily Record.

“Stewart had a serious fear of needles. In all seriousness, in 25 years he had one blood test,” his wife said.

“He was fit – he could have lost a stone or two like the rest of us – but he genuinely believed he was going to survive this virus because he was healthy.

“Before he was intubated he said to me: ‘There’s nothing to worry about. I’m going to be fine. I just need a little rest.'”

Gilray, who founded the Leeds-based developer of Gravity Crash and various Oddworld games, was admitted to hospital with Covid just before Christmas.

He died last Thursday morning.

“Stewart was the most generous person and had no qualms about helping anybody,” Bec said. “He was dedicated to our kids, Darcey, three, and Elliot, 15.

“He loved his life, he loved what we had and what he built in his business. He wanted to retire early and spend more time with us – to be with the kids more.

“He had all these plans and Covid got him. Please, just get vaccinated.”