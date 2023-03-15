Daniela Barbalho was chosen this Tuesday; her name was nominated by 10 party leaders

Lawyer Daniela Barbalho was elected this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) as counselor of the TCE-PA (Pará State Court of Auditors), in session at Alepa (Pará Legislative Assembly). Daniela is the wife of the state governor, Helder Barbalho (MDB).

With the retirement of counselor Nelson Chaves, the lawyer’s name was indicated after the TCE opened a period of 10 working days for nominations. Elected by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), she was nominated by the leaders of the following parties: União Brasil, Republicanos, PT, PDT, Podemos, PSD, PSDB, MDB, PTB and PP.

In her speech, Daniela thanked party leaders and spoke about female participation in spaces of power. “The time for women to remain on the sidelines, just watching events unfold, is over. Women are conquering more and more space and rights, exercising citizenship in its fullness”he stated.

