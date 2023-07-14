Messiha has received a lot of criticism in recent weeks for his ‘inappropriate and scandalous’ fundraising campaign. According to the campaign’s opponents, the donated money could be embezzled and possibly used to pay the police officer’s legal costs, which would be illegal. But according to GoFundMe, the man’s wife “has committed in writing that the amount will not be used in any way for his defense or sentence reduction,” it says.

A fundraising campaign has also been organized for Nahel’s family, but so far it has ‘only’ raised 482,103 euros, a lot less than the 1.6 million for the agent.