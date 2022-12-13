Resilient in the heat of battle and responsive to any setback, he survived again Argentinaenergetic and tenaciously clinging to Qatar 2022 and the everlasting dream of winning the Cup.

The winner of an entrenched duel, with cheating, entangled in the final stretch of Lionel Scaloni’s team who reacted despite the blow they suffered with time up, when Wout Weghorst, a secondary player from Louis Van Gaal’s team dressed as a hero to provisionally rescue the Netherlands from elimination.

(You can read: Croatian model exploits the networks: this is how he predicts the World Cup finalist, video).

The pending accounts, the story and the spirit of revenge fueled the combustion in a duel that grew in tension by the minute. Each action found an answer and each answer another answer.

One challenge after another on the pitch, with no time to rest and no quiet moments. Uncontrollable. Argentina insisted on not waking up from her dream. It appeased the expansion of the competitive romp in Qatar 2022 that Croatia caused just before against Brazil. The albiceleste stopped a greater agitation in the tournament, the fall of more favorites.

(It may interest you: Luis Figo strongly scolds a renowned Colombian journalist).

love was born

And one of those ‘responsible’ for what Argentina has unleashed in this World Cup is the goalie Emiliano Martinez, known as ‘Dibu’. He has become the savior of the team, the man who has given it the pass to the semifinal in the penalty shootout against the Netherlands.

His wife, Mandinha told details about how the player is, how they met and how that love was born.

I thought it was enlarged, because it doesn’t cost you anything to say ‘hello’

“My parents had a restaurant in London, which was known for Arsenal players and he started coming when he was 17 or 18 years old. At that time I was in college and I came to work at the business to help my parents.“, he told the Argentine channel ‘Telefé’.

And he added: “So, Emi was there on weekends. He went many times and I was working. He was very shy. And me too. I knew a friend of his and I saw him several times on the street and since he is South American I thought that could greet me.”

(Do not stop reading: Piqué reappears: accurate response to the rumors of his separation from Clara Chía).

“My apartment was next to Emi’s. I was walking to go to work and I was walking past him, and I asked his friend: ‘Why does he lower his head every time he sees me?’ I thought it was enlarged, because it doesn’t cost you anything to say ‘hello.’ It started like this, because I spoke with his friend and in the end Emi sent me a message to say: ‘I’m not enlarged, I’m ashamed, but if you want we’ll have a coffee‘. And well, we had coffee, then we went out to dinner several times, ”she recounted.

“The first time he entered my house, I remember that he was so tall that I thought: ‘I can’t be with him, he’s super tall, I’m little.’ He was always very sweet. He is very cute. I always thought he was the cutest in the world. But he was always so sweet to me. She is not a person who gives you expensive things. She gives you a flower, she used to write me letters. I have her letters saved, ”she recalled.

(We recommend reading: Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: they reveal unpublished evidence against him).

Finally, Mandinha told how the arrival of the couple’s first child was like.

“I had Santi in a public hospital in London, they made me wait 30 hours. It was 30 hours of labor and then they left me waiting, and Santi’s heart stopped. Then it was an emergency caesarean section,” he said.

“It was a very difficult year for me. I don’t know if it was because it was the first and now I understand more because I was a person who worked, had freedom, traveled a lot and after having a baby you feel a bit imprisoned. With Ava, now that I had her, I learned that it wasn’t because of that. With Ava I had a good birth and she was happy,” she concluded.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Adele spoke of the most traumatic of her divorce: “I was not happy”

Peruvian Foreign Ministry rejects the position of Colombia and other countries against Castillo

Senator from Centro Democrático asks to start an investigation against Petro: why?

Trends WEATHER