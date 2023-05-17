A bad moment for the ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe. The former Universitario de Deportes player is known for having been one of the most colorful and fun footballers in the world. Peru, whose iconic phrases became people’s favorites. Now, he’s back in the spotlight, but not for the reasons he’d expect. His wife was sheltered in a hotel with another man by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” and that same day, Charlene Castro I had gone to the gym with Louis Guadalupe, hours before being recorded. In this sense, the businessman also announced a LIVE press conference where he revealed all the details of this event.

The moments before the ampay of the wife of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe

During the morning of the last Thursday, the couple of the ‘cute’ He was with their son. Within minutes, she went to the gym. “They both left the gym, and the former baseball player, like any attentive couple, left her at the house where they both live in San Miguel (…) And in the afternoon (Charlene Castro) went to the clandestine meeting with the other” , narrated the reporter from Magaly Medina.

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe gave a press conference after his wife’s ampay at the hotel

The ampay that made him “Magaly TV, the firm” to the wife of ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe rocked the Peruvian audience, and became the most talked about topic on the internet. For this reason, the former soccer player decided to make a statement.

“To the media: Given the latest public events that relate to me, I will be speaking for the only time on Tuesday the 16th, at 9:00 am Place: Cuto Restaurant 16. Calle Lizardo Montero 282,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. The publication reached 30,000 ‘likes’.

Message from Cuto Guadalupe. Photo: Instagram

‘Cuto’ Guadalupe asked for respect for Charlene Castro

During his press conference at his restaurant, the ‘Cuto’ GuadalupHe spoke about the ampay to his wife. Despite her infidelity, the former soccer player supported her while she talked to the press. “Faith is the most beautiful thing in life, faith is what has led me to be with you, showing my face. I feel like a blessed person and that, whatever has happened, she is the mother of my son, ”he began by saying. “I ask respect for the mother of my son, she was with me in the most difficult years of my life and gratitude is the most important value of the human being,” he said.

‘Cuto’ Gudalupe faces Magaly Medina after spreading ampay: “She is a poor woman at heart”

“She is a poor woman at heart”, pointed out the also businessman. “I ask God that Mrs. Magaly says that I have something against her.” Likewise, the driver said that the popular “Urraca” made fun of his program. “Cuto’s faith is still intact, she can make fun of the program as humble as ‘La fe de Cuto’ is, but it is making fun of God,” he said. “If you do bad in life, you’re going to do bad in life,” he added.



