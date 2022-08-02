Julio ‘Coyote’ Rivera was recorded kissing a woman who was not Lorena Cárdenas, his wife of 13 years, in a Miraflores karaoke. “Magaly TV, the firm” broadcast this August 1 images of the former soccer player, very affectionate with the female on the night of July 23.

After the issuance of the ampay, the partner of Paolo Guerrero’s brother shared a reflective message on your Instagram stories. In the text, describe the strength one must have to face problems.

“To everyone who is struggling: you are stronger than any exam, heartache, financial problem, and any battle you are facing. Keep your head up. Everything will be fine soon,” the box reads.

Message from Lorena Cárdenas. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Are ‘Coyote’ Rivera and his wife going through a marital crisis?

The report presented by Magaly Medina also shows Lorena Cárdenas going on a spree days after her husband danced and kissed the mysterious woman.

In the images, she appears enjoying a night of drinks and music next to friends. The young woman chanted themes of heartbreak, which would show a crisis in her marriage with Doña Peta’s son.

After having fun at the Miraflores disco, she went alone to her house in Chorrillos. At the moment, she has not given any statements about her relationship with the ‘Coyote’.

‘Coyote’ Rivera speaks out after ampay

“Love and fire” contacted the former soccer player behind the ampay with another woman. The athlete clarified that he went out with two friends and avoided drinking alcohol for his cancer rehabilitation.

“I have gone to a karaoke. I really can’t drink (because) I have an oncological process. I went out because I like to sing, with two friends, it’s true, “she said in the telephone conversation she had with the Willax program.

One of Lorena’s messages to ‘Coyote’ expressing her love

Lorena Cárdenas has publicly shown how much she loves “Coyote” Rivera, with whom she has been married for 13 years and they have children. Her tender messages on social networks show it.

In July 2021, it was the young woman’s last dedication to the former soccer player. “My husband, my partner, my friend, my better half. Love, it makes me so happy to know that you are improving by leaps and bounds, ”she wrote referring to her recovery from cancer.