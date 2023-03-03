Wife of Catholic soccer player denounces mistreatment of Millonarios fans

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires fans.
César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO
Millionaires fans.
The woman recounted on social networks what she experienced in El Campín on Thursday.
El Campín was a party this Thursday with the victory of Millionaires against the Catholic University of Ecuadorand the classification to phase 3 of the Libertadores Cup.
The stadium stands were painted blue and vibrated with the cheers of the fans throughout the 90 minutes.
Report abuse of women
However, the party was marred by a complaint from a woman who claims to have been a victim of mistreatment by some local fans.
It’s about Caroline wife of Colombian player Yuber Mosquerafrom the Ecuadorian club, who recounted on his social networks what he experienced during the match.
The woman assures that she, along with her daughters, who are minors, received verbal abuse for being a relative of a rival soccer player.
“Just for being relatives of a U. Católica player; thanks to the man who prevented us from being physically attacked, seeing 3 single women who were only supporting their husband and father,” said the woman.
He shared his complaint with videos in which he points to the alleged verbal aggressors.
“My daughters and I were verbally assaulted by this man and another group of people,” she says while posting videos.
In addition, it indicates that a security officer did not help him.
The most delicate situation would have occurred when the Catholic made the goal that opened the scoring, and in the partial draw for Millonarios.
Carolina described the behavior of the alleged aggressors as “sexist and disrespectful” and was grateful that the situation did not escalate.
SPORTS
keep going down
