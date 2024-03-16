Edy Valenciaa fighter from Sinaloa who has been fighting between life and death for several months, is in a complicated situation and according to his wife, Rosaura Barajasthe people in charge of the fight that caused the poor state of health of their partner have not reported with the help necessary for their care.

Through the account instagram of the boxer (@edy.boxfit) it was announced that they are going through a very complicated situation, where they have had several medical complications that they have had to solve with their own means, which has caused them to come out and ask the reason why They have not shown any help.

“We will continue looking for help, we continue in this that more than recovery has been a constant fight to provide Edy with the care he needs with our own means, there is nothing more to do than work with what God has. 3 medical emergencies in 3 months. ..”, it reads.

“He needs special assistance due to his condition, he is not being effective, medical insurance, not at all… He requires being able to be in a Private clinic, under specialist supervision and pertinent care, to have his therapies that I know he will take advantage of and move forward. Edy does not give up, Neither will I…”, he adds.

Given this, Rosy, as he is known, denounces the lack of support and sends a message waiting to receive that help, “World of boxing, response of those responsible, organizations that govern order in this sport. Where is the obligation of those responsible? Do we count on them to carry out their role as authorities?“, concludes the letter on social networks.

Edy Valencia faced in 2023 George Acosta in a fight in Ontario, California, there he was demonstrating his high level but when he received a technical knockout everything became complicated, to the point that he had to spend almost a week in a coma until after a while he was able to speak but the injuries had taken their toll. havoc.

For now, no more information has been released about the case of the Sinaloa fighter, but it is expected that as the days go by they will be able to find some answer or help to cope with the situation.