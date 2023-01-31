The Dutch-Moroccan real estate agent who was kidnapped in the summer of 2020 in the Spanish seaside resort of Marbella was not threatened and did not have any conflicts in the criminal circuit. That is what his Spanish lawyer says to this site. With this he sketches a completely different scenario than the Spanish police, who suspect that there is a settlement in the criminal circuit. For the golden tip, the distraught family is offering a mega amount of 100,000 euros.

The kidnapping of 33-year-old Jamal Bouaouiouich from Roosendaal in Brabant has been the subject of a secret investigation by the Malaga police for 2.5 years, which according to the family has not been heard from. “The family is devastated by this traumatic event,” said counsel Javier Muriel in written answers. “Not a day goes by without his children asking for their father.”

Kidnapped while on vacation

The Spanish authorities take into account a crime in the serious criminal (drug) environment. The Costa del Sol near Marbella and Malaga is very popular with international narcotics. In recent years, numerous drug criminals have been liquidated or disappeared, including several Dutch people. Jamal Bouaouiouich's wife strongly denies that her husband is a criminal. For example, he would be a successful businessman in the real estate sector, without a criminal record. "Jamal is a family man, good to others and polite. He hates violence," says his lawyer. Bouaouiouich was in Marbella 'on a quiet holiday with his family'. "He was never threatened. We don't know any enemy either," says Muriel.

Bouaouiouich may have been confused with an uncle, Saïd C., who is wanted by the Moroccan judiciary. This Dutchman is not only suspected of drug smuggling, but in Morocco also of financially supporting protests in the north of the country. He has previously been a member of parliament and is a fierce critic of King Mohammed VI.

Striking blue eyes

Bouaouiouich was hit by two cars in a parking lot in front of a restaurant in Marbella on August 22, 2020 and dragged from his car by eight heavily armed kidnappers dressed as policemen and taken away. He has been missing ever since. His wife, with whom he was on vacation, witnessed it. Jamal was forced into a vehicle by a blond person with medium length hair and striking blue eyes. I will never forget the look in his eyes and I would recognize him if the Spanish police would allow me to do a photo search," the woman said in an open letter.

She is not doing well at the moment, says lawyer Muriel. “I think anyone with common sense can imagine how a mother of five young children who witnessed such a dramatic moment feels right now.” Contrary to previous reports, the children would not have seen the kidnapping happen.

Possibly French assassins

The family is completely in the dark about the reason for the kidnapping. “The family asked the Spanish police for help from the first second after the kidnapping,” says Muriel. “In fact, his family spent that same night at the police station to help as much as possible. We must not forget that the kidnappers were dressed as police officers.”



Quote

We really wish someone had reached out for a ransom. That would mean that Jamal is still alive Javier Muriel, family counsel for Jamal B.

No one has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping case. According to Spanish media, the perpetrators may be French contract killers responsible for a dozen liquidations in recent years on the Costa del Sol. No ransom was ever asked for, much to the family’s chagrin. “We really wish someone had contacted us for a ransom. That would mean that Jamal is still alive. It would also have been a common thread for us to find those responsible.”

Appeal wife to government

Jamal Bouaouiouich’s wife addressed the Dutch government in an open letter last year. She begged to put pressure on the Spanish authorities. They would hardly care about the fate of her missing husband. “We miss him very much and the children suffer enormously from his absence,” said the desperate woman.

Bouaouiouich’s uncle, Saïd C., and thirteen co-defendants – including several family members – are on trial in Breda this year. Jamal Bouaouiouich also came into the picture in the drug investigation because of his luxurious lifestyle. For example, 30,000 euros were found with him, but the judiciary did not see enough evidence to prosecute him.