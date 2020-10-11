Cricketer Hardik Pandya is celebrating his birthday today. Hardik has turned 27 years old. His fans from all over the world have congratulated him. At the same time, his wife Natasha Stankovic wrote a romantic post on Instagram and congratulated him on his birthday.

Natasha wrote, “Happy birthday to my best friend, my love. You brought happiness and enthusiasm in our life. I am thankful for every moment we spent together. I am not waiting You will come back soon and spend time with Agastya.

Natasha writes, “I am missing you so much. You are the best and we love you Just keep shining and be an inspiration to us. You are entitled to all the happiness of this world.

Natasha has shared some pictures and a video with this post. One of these pictures is done when Hardik proposed Natasha. One photo is taken during Natasha’s pregnancy. In this, Hardik is kissing on his baby bump.

In the third photo, Natasha is eating ice cream. At the same time, Hardik is posing with his baby bump on hand. He is seen with his son in two pictures while in one video Hardik is playing with his son. Please tell Hardik is currently in Dubai and participating in IPL 2020.

Also read:

IPL 2020: fans are saying thanks to Anushka for the great innings of Virat, bridges of praise