Tijuana, Baja California.- A woman who was talking with her husband by phone heard the firearm detonations that ended the life of his loved one.

According to preliminary information, the events took place at dawn on Saturday, May 13, around 1:30 a.m. in the El Pípila neighborhood, specifically on Salvatierra street.

The 28-year-old man, identified as Louis Leobardoreceived three bullet wounds and, immediately afterwards, he lost control of his vehicle to finally crash into a parked van.

The victim’s body was left in the driver’s seat of the Nissan Sentra in which Luis Leobardo was traveling.