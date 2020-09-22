Highlights: The woman stabbed her husband to death by strangling him with a rope.

After 24 hours, the wife called the police herself and informed him.

The incident took place in village Sankhanatal in Hamirwas police station area.

Police conducted post mortem of the dead body, registered a case of murder against wife Neeraj.

Churu She was murdered by a distraught husband in a village Sankhanatal in Hamirwas police station area of ​​Churu district of Rajasthan. She hid the corpse in a bed after her husband was brutally strangled to death. After 24 hours on the spread of the smell of the dead body, he called the police himself and informed about the murder. The sensation spread in the area after this murder incident came to the fore.

After the information, Hamirwas Police Officer Subhash Chandra May arrived at the scene of Police Jabte and post-mortem was done by medical board at the deceased’s house after capturing the corpse. Ashake Kumar Jat, elder brother of the deceased Nirmal Kumar, has registered a murder case against Neeraj, the wife of the deceased.

Thanadikari Subhash Chandra said that the 34-year-old deceased Nirmal was his youngest of three brothers. Nirmal was married to Neeraj resident village Jherli in the year 2011. The three brothers lived separately. Ashok and Anil live in the village and father, Nirmal and his wife Neeraj lived on the farm. The deceased was a serene drunken man who used to assault his wife Dr Neeraj while drunk. There used to be a quarrel on this day.

About ten days ago Neeraj had gone to Peher Jherli after quarreling with her husband. The next day, Neeraj’s brother Dinesh left him for Dhani. At 7.30 am on Tuesday morning, Ashok and the people of the village came to the dhani built in the field and saw that the body of his brother Nirmal was lying on the floor in the room. There are rope marks on his neck and blueness and bloating above the chest. When asked the father, told that Nirmal and his wife Neeraj were quarreling on the night of 20 September. When the father tried to convince, both of them threatened to kill him. At which they went back to their rooms.

Sometime on the night of 20 September, Nirmal’s wife Neeraj strangled and killed Nirmal. The officer said that the matter is being investigated. Prima facie, there are differences and frequent quarrels between the spouses. People of Pihar side have also been explaining them. Here, the family members of the deceased have expressed apprehension that the accused wife Neeraj did not commit the murder alone but committed the crime with someone.