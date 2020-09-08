Highlights: Exposure of the case of finding the pieces of a woman’s corpse.

On 14 August, the body of the woman was found in several pieces in Bhiwadi.

Bharatpur resident Amit Gupta killed his wife Komal Gupta in pieces.

Accused to wife was intoxicated by the accused.

The accused was killed by killing Komal Gupta in pieces.

On the night of August 12, the dead body was slaughtered on the roadside.

The accused has also murdered the woman of a home guard in 2013.

Alwar. Bhiwadi police of Rajasthan have arrested a psycho killer who killed his wife and smashed his body into pieces and slammed it into the city. The incident took place on 14 August 2020 at Bhiwadi in Alwar district. Then the police involved in the investigation of a woman’s severed limb was revealed on Monday. The woman was murdered by her husband on suspicion of having an illegal relationship.

First woman friend was murdered after rape

Amit Gupta, a resident of Bharatpur, murdered his wife Komal Gupta and slammed his body into pieces so that it could not be identified. Earlier, he had slammed the roof of his face after killing his female friend. Then she was recognized in spite of that. So this time it was cut into different pieces. But despite this he could not escape the clutches of the police and the police have arrested him.

Wife also killed in suspicion of illegal relations



Amit has confessed to killing wife Komal on suspicion of having an illegal relationship. Lali Gupta, nephew of Komal Gupta’s ex-husband Sanjay Gupta, used to talk repeatedly over the phone. Due to which Amit used to doubt his character. Komal Gupta, the deceased, worked with her husband Amit Gupta in a factory in Bhiwadi and lived in a rented house in Santhalka village.

Komal was from Kanpur, lived in Santhalka of Bhiwadi



Bharat Gupta resident Amit Gupta married Komal Gupta, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in December 2019. Komal Gupta was divorced from her ex-husband. After his marriage to Komal, Amit Gupta used to run Eamitra’s shop in Bharatpur. But when the shop of Imitra closed due to Corona, Amit left Bharatpur in March-April 2020 and moved to Bhiwadi in Alwar district and started living in a rented house in Santhalka.

Fainted by feeding cannabis and then …



Amit Gupta himself worked at the St. Gobain Company in Bhiwadi while his wife worked at the Clutch Wire Company. Meanwhile, Komal Gupta used to talk to her ex-husband Sanjay’s nephew Lali Gupta over the phone. There was a fight between the two. On the night of August 12, 2020, Amit Gupta forced the wife to faint by cannabis shot and then strangled her to death by slapping her hand and chopping the corpse with a large knife, on the night of 12 August 2020. He was thrown to a different place in the deserted place of Bhiwadi. After this, the accused escaped from the spot.

Jailed on charges of murder in 2013



Police inquiries have revealed that the accused Amit Gupta had raped and later murdered his female homeguard friend at home in Bharatpur in 2013. A case was registered in this regard at Kotwali police station in Bharatpur and accused in this case, Amit Gupta, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court. The accused had been in Saver jail in Bharatpur for about one and a half years. But since May 2014, the Rajasthan High Court was on bail on the order.

Such a killer got caught

Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ramamurthy Joshi said that on 14 August, pieces of the woman were found at different places in Bhiwadi which could not identify the woman’s body but the police have worked tirelessly to open this blind murder. The police conducted a door-to-door survey in Bhiwadi city and records of employees and tenants were investigated. In Bhiwadi area, information was collected about those who had vacated their houses or left their jobs in one and a half months.

After this, the police got information that Amit Gupta and Komal Gupta, who lived in a rented house in Santhalka village of Bhiwadi, suddenly disappeared from the room. Whose information is not available. After his mobile phone was not being used by the accused, the police started investigating the case as suspicious and Amit Gupta was arrested after tireless efforts of the police. Murder of wife is accepted.