Kareena Kapoor is very proud of her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena said during a recent interview that there can be as many as 100 superstars but none can be like Saif. Kareena said, ‘Saif is a Brave actor. There will be many superstars here, but there cannot be anyone like Saif. He thinks very differently, his thinking is also different. Kareena further said, Saif did series like Sacred Games after 25 years working in commercial films.

Kareena continued, “It started a trade and brought India to the global platform.”

Recently, Saif and Kareena celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. Timur told the secret of his happy married life on the occasion of Anniversary.

Kareen shared a photo with Saif and wrote, ‘Once upon a time, there was a girl named Bebo and a boy named Saifu. Both loved spaghetti and wine and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. Happy anniversary SAKP always and beyond. ‘

It is known that both of them got married on October 16, 2012 after dating each other for a long time. The two also have a son, named Taimur Ali Khan, while Kareena is now pregnant for the second time and is going to be a mother in March next year.