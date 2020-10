Question: I am 50 years old and my wife is 47 years old. We have been married for 20 years. Over the years, my wife has lost interest in sex. He is also not interested in foreplay. She understands that there is a problem from her side. But she is unable to find the cause and neither I. How can I come out of this problem, please guide me.

answer: It is difficult to advise you without knowing full details about you. One needs to examine him to know about any hormonal problem. Please take your wife to the gynecologist for examination.

