Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: My wife is 29 years old. Recently, she underwent an operation of a cheek bladder. How long should I wait to have sex with her?

answer: After the operation it is in the hands of the surgeon to review it. Generally doctors recommend a waiting period of about six weeks. If it is comfortable then it is okay to have sexual intercourse with great ease. Please consult your doctor as well.

