Question: I have never had sex in the last four years. My wife also did not allow me to touch her private parts because she is worried about infection (sexual dysfunction). What can I do to make her interested in sex? I have tried to ask him, but he does not even like to talk on the subject.

answer: You will have to work hard to convince your wife how both of you can be extremely careful to stay away from infection and also lead a healthy sex life. Also, please take your wife to the doctor to make sure everything is fine with her. The doctor can explain to her how she can be careful and remove fear from her mind.

