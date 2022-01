The wife of tennis player Novak Djokovic, who is currently detained in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, has expressed her dismay at the Australian government’s actions on Twitter. “The only rule is love,” writes Jelena Djokovic, referring to a statement by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said on Thursday that he would not make an exception for the number 1 in the world. “Rules are rules,” Morrison said.

#Wife #Djokovic #rule #love