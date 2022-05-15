Home page politics

Hendrik Wüst has been Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia since October. In the NRW election today, Laschet’s successor wants to get a majority himself.

Düsseldorf – In North Rhine-Westphalia there will be elections in mid-May. Last but not least, the focus is on a man: Hendrik Wüst is the CDU top candidate – the Munsterlander came to the office of Prime Minister as the successor to the failed Armin Laschet. Now he wants to secure a political majority among the electorate for himself. But it won’t be easy: the SPD and opponent Thomas Kutschaty are very close in polls for the North Rhine-Westphalia state elections. The other candidates and parties are further behind.

Prime Minister of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia: Hendrik Wust Born: July 19, 1975, Rhede Political party: Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU)

Hendrik Wüst entered the world of politics in 1990 with the Junge Union (CDU). Together with friends he founded the town association Rhede. From 1998 Wüst rose to become state treasurer of the North Rhine-Westphalian state association of the Junge Union. In the 2005 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, Wüst was finally elected to the state parliament as the youngest member of what was then the CDU parliamentary group.

A portrait of Hendrik Wüst before the NRW elections: His political career in North Rhine-Westphalia

A little later, Wüst’s political career quickly picked up speed. From 2006 to 2010, Wüst was active as General Secretary of the CDU-NRW, after taking over the office temporarily from his predecessor Hans-Joachim Reck. Wüst was also able to win his constituency in the subsequent state elections in 2010 and moved back into the Düsseldorf state parliament as a directly elected member.

Hendrik Wüst was then elected economic policy spokesman by the CDU parliamentary group. Wüst was also able to achieve good results in the subsequent NRW elections in 2012 and 2017 ballots achieve the voters. It was enough for 45.8 percent of the votes in his constituency in the early state elections in 2012.

In 2017, Wüst was even able to improve the result to 52.9 percent. In 2021, the high point of Wüst’s previous political career was to follow. After the previous NRW CDU party chairman Armin Laschet was unable to assert himself in the 2021 federal election, he also announced his withdrawal from the party leadership in NRW. As a result, Wüst was elected state chairman of the North Rhine-Westphalia CDU on October 21. A few days later, on October 27, 2021, the election for the twelfth Prime Minister of the federal state followed.

Hendrik Wüst profile of the CDU top candidate for the NRW state election

Place of birth: Rhede (Westphalia)

Birthday: July 19, 1975

Star sign Cancer

Profession: politician and lawyer

Marital status: married, one daughter

NRW election: Hendrik Wüst in the criticism – discussion-shy Prime Minister?

A few years after beginning his political work in the Düsseldorf state parliament, Wüst was criticized from December 2009. Specifically, it was alleged that he had illegally received subsidies for his private health insurance and long-term care insurance since April 2006. Wüst then explained that he “didn’t feel addressed” as a “privately insured person”. Wüst then paid back the wrongly received grants of 6,100 euros.

In addition, however, it became known that Wüst was by no means an isolated case. Since 1994 there have been cases of up to 20 Members of Parliament who improperly received grants. As a consequence of the incidents, the North Rhine-Westphalian state parliament reformulated the law on deputies. In the run-up to the upcoming state elections in May 2022, there was renewed criticism of Wüst. The opposition in particular accused the head of government of deliberately avoiding public discussion groups.

There were also strong differences of opinion with regard to the applicable corona regulations. At the same time, Wüst was accused of deliberate inactivity. In the meantime, Wüst has also become an important voice in the corona pandemic qua office: As Laschet’s successor, he will chair the Prime Minister’s Conference until October 2022 – and repeatedly criticizes the plans of the traffic light coalition.

Hendrik Wüst: wife, children, hobbies – the CDU top candidate privately

Hendrik Wüst has been married to his wife Katharina Wüst since 2019. Away from the political stage, Wüst devotes himself to family life with his wife and their daughter. In addition, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia has been a passionate hunter for many years. In addition, can Excite Wüst about “good food”, literature or TV crime thrillershow ruhr24.de writes. Hendrik Wüst lives with his family in Rhede, Westphalia, a municipality neighboring the city of Bocholt. Wüst also spent his early childhood years in the small town of Rhede. He grew up there with his two sisters.

Voting notifications have already been sent and postal votes can still be applied for until May 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. and cast by May 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. After that it will be clear whether Hendrik Wüst will remain prime minister in North Rhine-Westphalia. The Wahl-O-Mat can help to find out about the different positions of the parties.