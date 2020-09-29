Senior IPS officer Purushottam Sharma, who was in trouble after being caught on a girlfriend’s flat and a video of a fight with his wife, went viral on Monday evening. The notice was issued to Sharma by the Home Department on Sunday evening. They were asked to respond by 5.30 pm on Monday. They have been suspended as soon as these deadlines are met.The state government order said that Sharma’s reply was not satisfactory. He is suspended on charges of domestic violence and moral degradation and attached to the police headquarters.

After the video of IPS Purushottam Sharma went viral on Sunday, the state government removed him from his post and attached him to the Home Department. Sharma is a 1986 batch IPS and held the post of Special Director General.

Two videos of Sharma went viral. In the first video, he was at his girlfriend’s flat where his wife arrives. There is a story of both of them and then Sharma gets up from there while the wife questions his girlfriend. The second video is of Sharma’s house where he is seen beating his wife to the ground and beating her mercilessly.