Omita Puri’s wife Nandita Puri and son Ishaan have launched a new YouTube channel. It has been launched on the 70th birthday of YouTube channel Om Puri. The name of this channel is ‘Poori Baatein’. A video clip of more than 10 minutes has been shared on this channel showing unseen pictures and videos of important aspects of Om Puri’s life.

The description of the video tells about Om Puri’s life. It tells how Om Puri, who worked at the tea shop at the age of 6, reached international cinema due to his passion for theater. According to a report, Om Puri’s son Ishaan has also made a short film which will be released on this YouTube channel.

In this channel run by Om Puri Foundation, fellow artists, family members and friends of Om Puri will share their memoirs about Legendary Actor. Let us tell that Om Puri, who has been awarded the National Award and Padmashri 2 times, was born on 18 October 1950 in Punjab. He acted in many of the best films of Bollywood and Hollywood. Om Puri passed away on 6 January 2017.

