Their names were Francesco Diana and Giovanna Mori and they were husband and wife, the victims of the terrible frontal that took place in Arezzo last Tuesday

A frightening accident occurred last Tuesday evening, May 9, near Arezzo. Husband and wife aged 56 and 50 lost their lives following the head-on crash between the car in which they were traveling with their disabled son and another coming in the opposite direction. The driver of the Porsche is now under investigation for double vehicular homicide.

The number of victims caused by road accidents in Italy is constantly growing and last Tuesday, close to Arezzoa particularly frightening crash occurred which sadly cost the lives of two people.

A 56-year-old man, Francis Dianaand his wife, the 50-year-old Joan Moriwere unable to survive the trauma suffered in the terrible accident in which they were involved.

The two of them, husband and wife married for many years, were aboard a Skoda Fabia and were driving along the Pescaiola provincial roadin the section that connects Chiani and Indicatori, two fractions of the provincial capital of Arezzo.

In a stretch of straightsuddenly, they found themselves in front of a Porsche who has strayed and who has them fully overwhelmed head-on, throwing them off the road.

Nothing to do for husband and wife

The 118 rescuers immediately intervened on the spot aboard the ambulances and medical cars. After extracting the injured passengers from the cockpits, they transported them to the neighbor hospital of Arezzo.

There was an ambulance ready to transport the spouses to the Careggi of Florence, but Francesco Diana died before the aircraft took off. A few hours later, in the early morning, even Giovanna Mori’s heart stopped beating.

In the car with them was also the disabled sonwho injured received all necessary treatment and was discharged a few days after the accident.

For what concern Porsche driverpractically came out of the impact unharmed.

Investigations showed that he was traveling at a speed of over 100km/h. The toxicological analyzes and the alcohol test did not reveal any traces of drugs or alcohol.

Nonetheless it is held accountable of the crash and is now being investigated for double vehicular homicide. The continuation of the investigations will ascertain his actual responsibilities.