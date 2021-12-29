Wietze de Jager (32) thinks it is ‘insane’ that he will make the morning show with Klaas van der Eerden on Radio 538 from January 3, but also understands that it is ‘less nice news’ for predecessor Frank Dane and his team. ,,That is of course not a nice situation they are in at the moment”, said Wietze on the channel this morning.











Wietze and Klaas have already replaced Frank on Radio 538 this week. According to their own words, the two received messages from listeners this morning about the news that seemed to come out of nowhere yesterday. ,,It’s a bit of a crazy situation at the moment, that you are here again and that we are making radio and that this is our new place”, Wietze started.

,,We think it’s amazing that we get that confidence,” he referred to the morning show, often seen as the Champions League in radio land. ,,And at the same time, all respect for team Dane, because that is of course less news for them.”

De Jager emphasized that he cannot speak on behalf of Dane and his colleagues and mainly wants to look ahead. Dane could not be reached for comment yesterday. ,,I think it’s fantastic to embark on this adventure together, also with you on the other side of the radio”, Wietze addressed his audience. “We’re going to make something beautiful out of it.”

Frank Dane. © Brunopress



Some listeners expressed their dismay at the news for Dane. According to sources around the station, Frank and his team were ambushed and not informed of the sudden termination of their show. Talpa denied that. “We understand the messages,” said Wietze. ,,All respect for them too, that is of course not a nice situation they are in at the moment.”

Dane and his team succeeded Edwin Evers at the beginning of 2019, who with Evers stands up made the best-listened morning show in the Netherlands for years. Radio 538 did not hold that position; nowadays the morning program of Mattie Valk and Marieke Elsinga on Qmusic is the most popular.

In the new year, Wietze will face Mattie, with whom he made the morning show on Qmusic between 2012 and 2017. They broke up with an argument at the time when a proposed switch to Sky Radio, which is just like 538 from Talpa, was canceled at the last minute.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: