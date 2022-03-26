‘Would you like cheese on it too?’ Wieteke van Dort stands behind her old, bright orange stove and bakes an egg. With her long hair she still looks like the Wieteke van Dort van at 78 Oebele, the children’s program in which she skipped around with a procession of happy children and sang the most beautiful songs with Willem Nijholt. She was ‘the genteel lady’ in The Stratemaker at sea showsocial worker Titia Rabbit in JJ De Bomand played countless other comedic roles in The core† For many Dutch people she is above all the Indisch-speaking Tante Lien who can sing so beautifully Poor Den Haag, the widow of the Indies are you, to the text by Willem Wilmink.