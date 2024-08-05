Home page World

A German holidaymaker is in the city of love, Paris. Near the Louvre during the 2024 Olympic Games, he is astonished by the price of beer.

Paris – The French capital will be on everyone’s lips during the 2024 Olympic Games. Not only the farce surrounding the river Seine, but also the sporting achievements will grace the headlines of all media houses. For spectators on site, the event is not a cheap pleasure. The cheap hotels and accommodations have been fully booked for a long time, and the popular competitions cost a lot of money in a city where a visit to a restaurant is already expensive, as a German tourist proves.

Paris, the city of love and expensive beer? Upper Bavarian tourist photographs menu

Paris is certainly not a city for saving money. Especially in the busy center around the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower, you’ll spend a few cents more on restaurants than you’re used to. A reader who lives in the southern area of ​​Munich sent our editorial team a photo of a menu. During the holiday season, we regularly report on price developments in tourist hotspots, such as here in Split in Croatia or at a Swiss Alpine lake.

“On the way to Louvre” in a Parisian café and laughed when looking at the beer prices

The German was sitting with his girlfriend in a café “on the way to the Louvre,” he tells us. “It’s on a street corner, but really nothing special,” is the description of the restaurant on the large Rue de Rivoli. The menu includes burgers, not necessarily cheap, but not exorbitantly expensive either. Chicken burger with fries 17.90 euros. But when it came to the drinks, the German had to laugh: “Even the Wiesn is cheaper.” The beer prices would make any Oktoberfest fan take their Haferl shoes off. A liter of beer costs between 18.10 euros and 23.60 euros in the middle of Paris. These include Heinken, Affligem or Monaco, for example. One reason Giving a negative tip would not be.

In Paris, the prices for a Mass or a half liter are significantly higher than in Munich or elsewhere in Germany. Even the Oktoberfest can’t keep up. © IPPEN.MEDIA and Imago/Nordphoto

Even the cheapest half-liter costs 9.90 euros. Soft drinks are not much cheaper. 0.5 Cole Zero costs 8.50 euros. A small water, 0.25, from the San Benedetto brand costs 5 euros. It is not just the river that is dirty, but also the beer prices from the German perspective. “The river is really awfully brown,” is the conclusion when looking into the Seine. The prices and the color of the water do not, however, disguise a lovely vacation in an enchanting city. The young couple will probably save the beer prices for September 21 to October 6. Because in Munich you will pay around 15 euros when the Oktoberfest is running. (ank)