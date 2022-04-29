Wiesmann, wasn’t that that semi-nostalic two-seater sports car with BMW technology? Exactly, that was mainly, because the German company went bankrupt in 2014. But now Wiesmann is back, with a car that does everything the same and everything completely differently. Meet the Wiesmann Project Thunderball!

Wiesmann Project Thunderball – such a name promises something

Indeed, and it looks like they can deliver on that promise. At least you get that impression from the numbers. For example, the Wiesmann Project Thunderball (nice name by the way) seems to have 680 hp and can do a 0-100 in 2.9 seconds. Number of newton meters of torque: 1,100, no less. And from that you can already deduce a bit what you are dealing with. Where we thought in an earlier message that he would have a V8 from BMW on board again, as always, this boy does everything with electricity.

That won’t make a thunderous bowl of noise…

No Unfortunately not. But the Germans do promise that the driving experience will be ‘typical Wiesmann’. The look is just that: the Wiesmann Project Thunderball still looks a lot like a 21st century version of a classic British roadster. There’s more to it than just a touch of Austin-Healy, just to name a few. The interior also looks modern-classic, with lots of leather and beautiful meters. Although you can see that one of those meters, for example, shows the battery charge. Well, it’s something refreshingly different from a touchscreen, just think.

The Wiesmann Project Thunderball is equipped with a fat 92 kWh battery (of which 83 ‘usable’), which is huge for a roadster. All the more clever that they managed to keep the weight at just over 1,700 kilos. This is partly due to the fact that it is almost entirely made of carbon fiber. Range: 500 kilometers. And because 800 volt technology has been used, it can charge quickly with 300 kW. So very fast charging. With the paddles behind the steering wheel, you can brake regeneratively in five degrees.

How much does the Wiesmann Project Thunderball cost?

You guessed it: it is certainly not cheap. Wiesmann will now accept your order if you transfer about 3 Eurotons to them. Well, then you also have something…