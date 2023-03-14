Wiesmann is completely back in business. The German brand builds three special versions of the Wiesmann Project Thunderball that are completely custom made. They do this in collaboration with design house Studiokurbos. The three cars should show the potential of the Project Thunderball and inspire customers.

The special versions of the Wiesmann Project Thunderball are named Design Concept One, Design Concept Two and – you guessed it – Design Concept Three. For the sake of clarity, we’ve put them in that order in the gallery above. The first concept combines the colors blue and orange. The designer hopes that this will evoke associations with the Côte d’Azur.

Concept Two is inspired by the 1920s, the time of Gatsby, and therefore gets a golden color. Who will connect to the radio and pump Spando Ballet through the speakers? Inside, the gold version gets leather upholstery in burgundy with “hints to matte, soft-touch velvet details.”

The last of the special versions of the Wiesmann Project Thunderball is the most sinister. Concept Three has a matte black paint finish with gloss details and much more darkness in the interior.

Specifications of the Wiesmann Project Thunderball

Wiesmann says that the new model takes influences from models from the past, such as the MF3, MF4 and MF5. In addition, the body panels are made of carbon fiber. Underneath it houses an 83-kWh battery with which you can stroll 500 kilometers along – let’s say – the Côte d’Azur. Done cruising? Then the Thunderball is in the mood for some speed.

Wiesmann says the Thunderball would rather ride than cruise. The electric motor produces 680 hp and 1,100 Nm. This means that a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h should be over in 2.9 seconds. That’s fast enough, we’d say. All planned Thunderballs have already been assigned (although these special versions would almost make you say there are still some left). The first deliveries will start next year. Customers pay about 280,000 euros for a Thunderball.