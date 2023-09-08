EAccording to the investigators, a man fled from a psychiatric facility in northern Baden-Württemberg and is said to have stabbed a woman. Police arrested the 33-year-old suspect on Friday. Despite quick help and immediate transport to a hospital, the 30-year-old woman succumbed to her serious injuries.

According to the police and the public prosecutor, the suspect had been housed in the Nordbaden Psychiatric Center in Wiesloch since 2021 based on a judgment by the Heidelberg Regional Court. Offenders who are, for example, mentally ill or addicted are accommodated in the so-called correctional facility.

According to the announcement, nurses had observed the escape and pursued them. The police, for their part, immediately initiated a search. Nevertheless, the accused was able to leave the grounds of the correctional facility. Exactly how, still has to be determined, it said.

Victim succumbs to injuries in hospital

In a shop in downtown Wiesloch, he then injured the 30-year-old with a knife. According to the investigators, it was initially unclear where he got the gun from.

When he left the store, the police threatened to shoot him. After that, the emergency services could have arrested the man. A police spokeswoman did not initially provide any further information.

The victim succumbed to severe injuries in hospital. The police cordoned off the crime scene with red and white warning tape. Specialists in full-body protective suits secured traces. Several rescue workers were also on duty.

At the North Baden Psychiatric Center, nobody was initially available for questions on Friday evening. Every year, around 10,000 adult patients are treated there as inpatients, semi-inpatients and outpatients, according to the facility’s website. In addition to the headquarters in Wiesloch, there are clinical branches in Bruchsal, Mosbach/Buchen, Schwetzingen and Weinheim.