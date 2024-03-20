DThe “Rabenbaum” (2009/2011), which from now on stretches its branches and beaks in the Museum Wiesbaden, is just a foretaste: The museum and with it the state of Hesse are receiving 60 works by Rebecca Horn on permanent loan. The internationally celebrated artist, who was born in Michelstadt, Odenwald in 1944 and is celebrating her 80th birthday on March 24th, had already expressed the wish in 2019 that the state of Hesse should permanently embrace her heritage, said Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) at the presentation .

With 60 major works, 30 room installations and 30 paintings and drawings, the “world artist from Hesse,” as museum director Andreas Henning Horn called it, is now represented in his house with all of his key creative phases.

Since Horn showed a major exhibition at the Museum Wiesbaden on the occasion of the Jawlensky Prize in 2007 and created her work “Jupiter in the Octagon” for the entrance to the house, Horn's ties to the house have been close. Now we have a great honor and a great task, says Henning. Peter Raue, long-time friend and advisor and, along with Nicholas Serota, chairman of the Moontower Foundation, which Horn founded in 2007, explained that Horn had planned for the foundation to become heir to all of Rebecca Horn's assets and also remain the owner of the 60 works described as “untouchable works”.

Thanks to the foundation's connection with the heritage, it is also possible to finance Horn's catalog raisonné, for example; the museum does not have enough money for such tasks. According to Raue, the connection with the Museum Wiesbaden is a “love marriage”; the love for Horn’s art is evident from the first presentation, which can now be seen.



Cooperating: The Prime Minister of Hesse Boris Rhein (CDU), museum director Andreas Henning, Karin and Peter Weyrich from the Moontower Foundation, curator Jörg Daur and Peter Raue, chairman of the Moontower Foundation (from left to right).

Horn's works are currently still in her “Moontower Factory” in Bad König and will gradually be presented in alternating displays in the artist's room dedicated to her, a room in the south wing of the museum. Henning didn't want to talk about having his own horn museum, but in the extension building there will be even more opportunities to show horn, and the works from the Wiesbaden Museum can also be loaned out.







The main goal is to keep Horn's work permanently in the consciousness. In a first presentation, curator Jörg Daur furnished the Horn Room with the mechanical installations “Rabenbaum” and “In the Circle of the Eagle” (2006) as well as two large-format paintings. A selection that demonstrates the artist's poetry, wisdom and precision – and the value of lasting connections.