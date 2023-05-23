Minister Dennis Wiersma can remain in office for the time being after new revelations about misconduct against employees. In a meeting with the VVD party, Wiersma apologized for the tantrums on Tuesday. But the VVD talent cannot afford another misstep.

“Wiersma has apologized to our former employees who felt unsafe,” said VVD party leader Sophie Hermans on Tuesday afternoon after consultation with Wiersma, who herself had requested to speak to the VVD MPs. “We trust that Dennis makes every effort to make this behavior a thing of the past. We think that is incredibly important. Everyone who works here must be able to do it pleasantly and safely,” said Hermans, who left immediately afterwards and did not answer questions from the media.

Wiersma has been under fire for weeks after publications about his 'jerky' behavior towards employees. At the end of April, the minister immediately acknowledged that he had been 'too fierce', but stated that things only went wrong at the beginning of his ministry, and that the behavior was mainly the result of his urge to act. A little later he reported that he also behaved in an 'offensive' and 'unpleasant' way towards his group employees when he was still a VVD MP.

After a first piece in The Telegraphat the end of April, there was another story in it last weekend NRC, this time it was about the fact that he also quickly got out of hand as Secretary of State for Social Affairs. Several employees are said to have resigned because of his behavior, Wiersma’s fiery style has been a topic of conversation for at least five years.

Wiersma again went through the dust in an education debate in the House of Representatives on Monday. "I have said before: I have sometimes been too sharp and too fierce, people experience that as hurtful and unpleasant. I'm very sorry about that, especially given the example function I have. I am working on myself, I am more open to advice and I have a better idea of ​​how to convey my energy and enthusiasm in a good way."

Prime Minister and VVD leader Mark Rutte therefore emphasized on Monday evening that ‘the picture is not pretty’: ,,That is why it is important that he is busy, it is good that he takes it seriously himself. He wants to put things right, that is important,” said Rutte, who thought that Wiersma can continue ‘of course’. “He has to solve the problem.”

It’s the last chance, it seems. If new stories emerge about similar misconduct after the end of April, things will look bad for VVD talent, coalition sources say. “Then it’s a different story,” says an insider.

Education Minister Wiersma raged at civil servants in his first year as minister (video):

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.