The drop in sales in the first half of the year is minor, the cash position has increased. That calms the investors down. The group can also benefit from the stimulus measures. By Jörg Billina

L.Liquidity assurance and cost control: Bond investors attach great importance to these management services. Ultimately, the solvency of a debtor or the resilience of a group in economically difficult times depends on this. Wienerberger has not disappointed investors recently. The world’s largest brick manufacturer has mastered the challenges resulting from the pandemic so far. In the first half of the current year Wienerberger increased its cash position to EUR 440 million. At the end of 2019 it was 129 million euros. And sales fell compared to the same period last year by only five percent to 1.6 billion euros.

CEO Heimo Scheuch attributes the good performance not least to the increasing range of sustainable solutions for the construction and infrastructure industry. Among other things, the Austrians offer energetic renovations. The high degree of digitization ensured that the supply chains were never interrupted despite the lockdown. If there are still no officially ordered closures, Scheuch considers a pre-tax profit of 480 to 500 million euros possible for the full year.

Last year, the group, which operates at 201 production sites in 30 countries, earned 587 million euros. Scheuch is also optimistic about the medium-term outlook. The group will benefit from the stimulus programs to overcome the Covid crisis. The EU and the USA want to invest a lot of money in modernizing the infrastructure.

Negative outlook

Scheuch also sees an opportunity to take an active role in consolidating the industry. However, the group already has a net debt of 928 million euros. The rating agency Moody’s assesses the creditworthiness of the bond, which runs until 2026 (see box), as non-investment grade. The outlook is negative. A further deterioration in credit quality cannot therefore be ruled out.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE