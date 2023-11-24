Dhe human has evolved into a user. The maximum “back to nature”, the strictest possible implementation of the dynamic process to save our most valuable resources, therefore consistently excludes people. It’s called wilderness. And that’s not meant to be poetic or metaphorical. The “National Strategy for Biological Diversity”, which is the federal government’s nature conservation strategy with which it ensures the implementation and compliance with international resolutions, defines wilderness as follows: “Wilderness areas are sufficiently large, (largely) unfragmented, use-free areas that serve this purpose “To ensure that natural processes continue to run permanently and are uninfluenced by humans.”

You can’t think of wilderness as small; hiding, getting lost and disappearing must be possible in it. The National Biodiversity Strategy prescribes 1000 hectares as the minimum definition size; along the coasts and for moors, wilderness areas of 500 hectares or more are to be regarded as such, including riparian forests. The federal government is still a long way from the Berlin biostrategists’ declared goal of creating wilderness areas on two percent of the area of ​​the Federal Republic of Germany; currently it is only 0.6 percent. The Wilderness Fund was established in 2021. Efforts to transform post-mining landscapes or former military training areas into wilderness areas can also receive financial support from this.

Large wilderness areas promote biological diversity

Last year, the German Wildlife Foundation used money from the fund to buy the Aschhorner Moor in Lower Saxony near Stade. At 471 hectares, the area is slightly below the required minimum size. Peat cutting began here in the 1960s, and thirty years later part of the former mining areas were left to become wild. The peat cutting won’t be completely over until 2024. Then the rewetting process can begin there too.

The German Wildlife Foundation justifies its purchase and the need to create more wilderness areas with a whole range of arguments. First of all, due to the size of the wilderness areas, developments that would be disrupted or prevented in cultivated landscapes start on their own. This naturally promotes biological diversity. According to the goal of the European biodiversity strategy, ten percent of the area in the European Union should be strictly protected by 2030. Creating more wilderness areas helps achieve this goal. In the wild, animals and plants find a refuge, an undisturbed habitat in which the collateral damage of cultivation can no longer occur. The animals find peace.



Moor areas such as the Ahrensfelder Moor in Lower Saxony are effective carbon stores.

:



Image: dpa



As comparison areas, wilderness areas provide information on scientifically relevant questions. In them, nature’s adaptation processes to changes can be studied, which allows conclusions to be drawn about possible improvements in favor of biodiversity in cultivated landscapes. Wilderness areas are, so to speak, laboratories for human survival. They are also large carbon stores, both the rewetted moors and the near-natural forests and the riparian forests that have been converted back into primeval forests provide protection in areas at risk of flooding.







For endangered species, establishing a wilderness is often the buffer zone that stands between them and extinction. The foundation of the Hamburg-based foundation is to support the desire for nature experiences and especially the sight of wild animals, and to promote a contemporary, deeper understanding of nature. The wilderness areas also serve this purpose. The German Wildlife Foundation now works with twenty other institutions in the initiative www.wildnisindeutschland.de.

In total, the German Wildlife Foundation owns 7,750 hectares on which nature conservation is pursued in various forms. 2,000 hectares in Western Pomerania serve a particularly interesting project. The foundation has developed Gut Klepelshagen into a model estate that demonstrates the compatibility of organic farming, natural forestry and fair hunting under nature conservation aspects. Klepelshagen’s wildlife-friendly agriculture and forestry also leaves room for wild animals, which is why you can also see wild red deer during the day, as their habitat covers twenty square kilometers of forest and open land. The foundation’s board member Klaus Hackländer emphasizes that profitable agriculture and species protection are not opposites, and Gut Klepelshagen demonstrates this. The list of protected species living there is long. The estate is particularly famous for its bat garden and the rescue of the black tern, which is threatened with extinction.

Species-appropriate habitats for wild animals

The foundation for the foundation’s growing and successful activities was prepared by a man who, as a founder, was ahead of his time and a role model for the renaturation movement. Since 1960, the Hamburg entrepreneur Haymo G. Rethwisch has been systematically buying up areas, initially in the Lüneburg Heath, and transforming them into species-appropriate habitats for wild animals. The entrepreneur and his wife Alice Rethwisch bought the former VEG Gut Klepelshagen in 1995. Three years earlier he had founded the foundation and renamed it the German Wildlife Foundation in 1999.

Since her husband’s death in 2014, Alice Rethwisch has been solely responsible for the fate of the joint foundation as chairwoman of the executive board. The estate not only sells meat from its own Angus cattle breeding and game, but also spelt, gluten-free oats, yellow-skinned linseed and white lupine. But the best thing about Klepelshagen is that with its inviting “Wildlife Land House” it enables school classes and groups to spend days and nights getting back to nature in an adventurously beautiful and quiet landscape.